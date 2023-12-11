Construction, rehabilitation of roads, bridges to gulp N548bn in 2024 Budget

The construction and rehabilitation of bridges, roads and highways in Nigeria will gulp the sum of N548.56b in the 2024 budget proposal submitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Of the sum earmarked, the East-West and Benin-Akure roads will get N2bn and N3.75bn respectively.

The road projects to be executed under the Ministry of Works also indicated the provision of N1.05bn for the removal of overgrown vegetation on some federal roads.

Some of the road projects to be constructed include the rehabilitation of Kabba- Ayere- Isua- Ipele Road in Kogi and Ondo states at the cost of N2.14bn, as well as the construction of Ikot Ekpene border Aba-Owerri dual road at the cost of N1bn. Also, the dualisation of Lagos-Otta Road will gulp N1bn while N8.2bn was earmarked for the counterpart funding of the Lafia bypass and 9th Mile Enugu-Makurdi Road.

The Kano-Maiduguri Road Section IV, Potiskum-Damaturu Road got an allocation of N2.1bn, while the dualisation of Aba-Ikot Ekpene road in Abia/ Akwa Ibom states was allocated N1.41bn; the construction of Ikot Ekpene border-Aba – Owerri dualisation got the sum of N1.01bn, while the rehabilitation of Odukpani junction -Akpet central section -Ikom-Ogoja road in Cross River State got N1.1bn.

The budget also made provisions for the construction of culverts and drainage in flood-prone areas on federal roads in the South-East zone at the cost of N3.03bn; N10.7bn for the counterpart funding for the expansion of the Abuja-Keffi carriageway while the rehabilitation of three sections of the Lokoja-Abuja Road got N6bn, dualisation of Suleja-Minna Road phase II in Niger State got N500m.

A similar provision of N3.031bn was made for culverts and drains at flood-prone areas of the federal road network in the North West zone, while the rehabilitation of Shagamu road in Lagos State will gulp N1.3bn. The rehabilitation of the access road to Apapa/Tin can Island Port/NNPC depot got a budgetary allocation of N143.5m.

In the South-South zone, provision was also made for culvert drainage and flood-prone areas on the federal road network in four locations in Rivers State for the sum of N2.6bn, the rehabilitation of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road, section I Odukpani- Itu Bridge head both in Cross River State, received an allocation of N1.5bn.

For the dualisation of Ibadan/Ife-Ilesha Road in Oyo State, a sum of N2.2bn was allocated, while N104m was set aside for the rehabilitation, construction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan dual carriageway section I, Lagos State.

The ministry also proposed to spend N15bn on emergency contingency funds, N145m for gaming and sports equipment, while local travel and transport was allocated N33 million.

In the budget, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) also got N66.702bn for the repair and maintenance of federal roads and bridges in the country while an appropriation of N1bn was given for the construction of the agency’s corporate headquarters.

