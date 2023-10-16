Gov Sani appoints new SSG in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has approved the appointment of Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu Mayere as the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government (SSG).

He replaces Balarabe Abbas Lawal who has been appointed as the Minister of Environment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mohammed Shehu Lawal, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

He added that Mayere’s appointment took immediate effect.

The statement read: “Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu Mayere is a retired Federal Permanent Secretary who served at different times in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, “two ministries that are strategic to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and the fight against poverty, hunger and achieving food security”, the statement pointed out.

“The new SSG has served for 32 years in the Federal Public Service, progressing through the ranks from Medical Officer II to become a Director of Sports Medicine at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in 2011. He was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017.

“Dr. Mayere currently serves as a Senior National Consultant to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on ‘Hand in Hand Initiative in Nigeria,’ working with Federal MDAs and some States on achieving SDG #1 and SDG#2. He is happily married.”

