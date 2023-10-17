Criminals hiding under Biafra agitation to kill, destroy in South-East, DSS says

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) in Imo, has warned that criminals are carrying out attacks on lives and properties in the south-east under the guise of Biafra agitation.

This was disclosed on Monday by Wilcox Idaminabo, the Director of Imo DSS Branch at a one-day stakeholders roundtable organised by the Center for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Killings and other criminal activities, according to him, were “wrapped around the ideology of Biafra” and passed off as calls for self-determination in the geopolitical zone.

“They are hiding under this guise to perpetrate killings and turn our people slaves in their own homes,” he said.

“When I led the operation to Orsu LGA, what we saw was rather gory; headless bodies littered in the bush, vehicles that had been abandoned. It was terrible.”

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group that has been banned by government, had long prevented residents of the area from going about their daily lives while enforcing sit-at-home protests to call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the group’s leader.

Though it later rescinded the sit-at-home,one of its adherent based in Finland, Simon Ekpa continued to call for it to hold. This has continued to ground the economy of states in the region and many people have been killed as unknown gunmen continue to roam, killing and maiming citizens in that region.

