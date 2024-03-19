Politics
Kanu promises to restore peace in South-East if freed from DSS detention
Incarcerated leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has promised to restore peace in the South-East region if he is released from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The IPOB leader who disclosed his secret wish to journalists on Tuesday after he was again denied bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, however, accused some government officials of profiting from the insecurity that has engulfed the region for years now.
Kanu said he is confident that as a free man, he will be able to convince the restive youths in the South-East to drop their weapons and give peace a chance.
“I suspect that some people in government are complicit. They are making money with this insecurity. They know if Nnamdi Kanu is outside, in two minutes, this nonsense will stop,” Kanu boasted.
“Anybody involved in any form of violence in the South-East in the name of IPOB, let me come out of this nonsense, this mess, only two minutes, I guarantee you, and there will be peace in the South-East,” the Biafran agitator said.
The embattled IPOB leader
has been in the custody of the DSS since his forced extradition from Kenya in June 2021, and is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...