Kanu promises to restore peace in South-East if freed from DSS detention

Incarcerated leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has promised to restore peace in the South-East region if he is released from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The IPOB leader who disclosed his secret wish to journalists on Tuesday after he was again denied bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, however, accused some government officials of profiting from the insecurity that has engulfed the region for years now.

Kanu said he is confident that as a free man, he will be able to convince the restive youths in the South-East to drop their weapons and give peace a chance.

“I suspect that some people in government are complicit. They are making money with this insecurity. They know if Nnamdi Kanu is outside, in two minutes, this nonsense will stop,” Kanu boasted.

“Anybody involved in any form of violence in the South-East in the name of IPOB, let me come out of this nonsense, this mess, only two minutes, I guarantee you, and there will be peace in the South-East,” the Biafran agitator said.

The embattled IPOB leader

has been in the custody of the DSS since his forced extradition from Kenya in June 2021, and is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

