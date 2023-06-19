Gov Uba Sani appoints 14 special advisers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Monday, approved the appointment of 14 special advisers in the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal, the governor urged the special advisers to see their appointments as a call to service.

The appointees are – Dr. Abdul Ishaq (Stakeholders Relations), Mr. Atiku Sankey (Peace and Conflict Resolution), Dr. Daniel Manzo Maigari (Political Affairs), Mr. Ibrahim Muhammad (Economic Matters), and Dr. Mustapha Musa (Legal Matters).

Others are – Fabian Okoye (Research, Documentation, and Strategy), Dr. Abdullahi Ahmed (Project Monitoring, Implementation, and Result Delivery), Mrs. Mary Adeola Olarerin, (Programme Monitoring and Evaluation), and Mr. Sagir Balarabe Musa (Human Capital Development).

The rest are – Mr. Muktar Ibrahim (Chieftaincy Matters), Mr. Sabiu Sani(Investment Promotion), Mrs. Bridget Sulaiman (Social Investment Programme), Dr. Abdulkareem Mayere (Energy), and Mr. Samaila Suleiman (Counselor, Infrastructure).

READ ALSO: Gov Uba Sani retains El-Rufai’s SSG, appoints media aides, others

The statement read: “The appointments were in recognition of their wealth of experience, extensive knowledge, dedication, and commitment to service.

“The Governor while congratulating the new Special Advisers, urged them to see their appointments as a call to service.

“He said they must discharge their duties with diligence and humility while wishing them God’s guidance in the discharge of their assignments.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now