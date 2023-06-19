News
Gov Uba Sani appoints 14 special advisers in Kaduna
The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Monday, approved the appointment of 14 special advisers in the state.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal, the governor urged the special advisers to see their appointments as a call to service.
The appointees are – Dr. Abdul Ishaq (Stakeholders Relations), Mr. Atiku Sankey (Peace and Conflict Resolution), Dr. Daniel Manzo Maigari (Political Affairs), Mr. Ibrahim Muhammad (Economic Matters), and Dr. Mustapha Musa (Legal Matters).
Others are – Fabian Okoye (Research, Documentation, and Strategy), Dr. Abdullahi Ahmed (Project Monitoring, Implementation, and Result Delivery), Mrs. Mary Adeola Olarerin, (Programme Monitoring and Evaluation), and Mr. Sagir Balarabe Musa (Human Capital Development).
The rest are – Mr. Muktar Ibrahim (Chieftaincy Matters), Mr. Sabiu Sani(Investment Promotion), Mrs. Bridget Sulaiman (Social Investment Programme), Dr. Abdulkareem Mayere (Energy), and Mr. Samaila Suleiman (Counselor, Infrastructure).
READ ALSO: Gov Uba Sani retains El-Rufai’s SSG, appoints media aides, others
The statement read: “The appointments were in recognition of their wealth of experience, extensive knowledge, dedication, and commitment to service.
“The Governor while congratulating the new Special Advisers, urged them to see their appointments as a call to service.
“He said they must discharge their duties with diligence and humility while wishing them God’s guidance in the discharge of their assignments.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...