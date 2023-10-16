Group claims bandits killed 14, abducted 27 women in Southern Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed 14 people and abducted 27 women in southern Kaduna.

The National Women Coordinator of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Mrs. Jemutu Katarma, said in a statement on Monday that four children were also abducted by the hoodlums during the attack.

She added that the victims who were abducted on October 2 have not returned home.

The SOKAPU official urged the state and federal governments to rescue the victims unhurt.

Katarma lamented that the bandits have sacked hundreds of villages in southern Kaduna and rendered thousands homeless in the area.

The statement read: “After closely observing the policies, words, and actions of Governor Uba Sani since he came to power in May 2023, we have good reasons to believe that he has come to restore hope, confidence, and unity to the state. We also see him working with the Federal Government in helping to solve the serious challenge of the security of lives and property of citizens of Kaduna State.

“It is based on this belief that we are encouraged to use this medium to send him an SoS message on very disturbing security matters, part of which he inherited, and to plead for his urgent intervention.

“As you may all be aware by now, Southern Kaduna is made up of the eight Local Government Areas of Kaduna South senatorial zone, plus Lere LGA in Kaduna North senatorial zone including Kajuru and Chikun LGAs in Kaduna Central senatorial zone.

“The Southern Kaduna women explained that out of these 12 LGAs of Southern Kaduna, only about three have not suffered violence and crimes from armed groups, especially bandits and armed herdsmen, as thousands have been killed, houses burnt and hundreds have been kidnapped.

“Hundreds of our villages have been sacked and some taken over by bandits. Even the immediate past government of the state has been reporting these atrocities to the press every quarter of each year. Our people, especially women and children in their thousands are rendered as IDPs. It is usually women and children who suffer the most during such displacements.

“Of particular note, we want to bring to the attention of His Excellency, Gov Uba Sani about a terrible development that happened to his citizens on 2nd October 2023 in Kachuwe, close to Sarkin Pawa in Niger State. After their villages suffered several invasions from bandits in Chikun, they decided to move to Kachuwe which they thought was safer to start life all over again by farming.

“Unfortunately, armed bandits stormed the village on 2nd October 2023 and killed 13 male adults and a young girl. Among those killed is a grandfather (1) Baba Barda Kariya. The names of the rest are (2) Ali Nariya, (3) Zakariya Nariya (4) Markus Nariya, (5) John Nariya, and (6) Haruna Nariya.Others are (7) Iko Ali, (8) Vincent Ali, (9) Amos Zakariya, (10) Habila Zakariya, (11) Smalis Markus, (12) Timothy John (13) Victor Markus, and (14) Godiya Markus, the only female killed.

“After committing the crime, they looted the village of foodstuffs and animals. They then burnt down the village. They spared the lives of the old women and sick old men. Then they took away the following females and boys.

“Grace Ali (25), Kauna Ali (22), Murna Ali (18), Tera Ali (3), Rahila Shagari (18), Sunday Zakaria (17), Leonard Zakaria (10), Lucy Zakaria (11), Blessing Zakaria (13), Charles Haruna (10), Tina Amos (27), Desire Amos (7), Success Amos (3) and Yemi Benjamin (27).”

