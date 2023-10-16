News
EFCC arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram’ for alleged N150m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned Aisha Wakil aka Mama Boko Haram at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for alleged N150 million fraud.
She was arraigned alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode on a two-count charge of conspiracy and cheating.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Following the defendants’ plea, the prosecution counsels, A.I. Arogha and S.O. Saka, urged the court to pick a trial date.
They argued that the offence contravened Section 320(a) of the Borno State Penal Code Law Cap 102 and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.
Justice Umaru Fadawu, thereafter, adjourned the matter and ordered the remand of the defendants at a correctional centre in the state.
