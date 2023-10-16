Nigerian govt approves committees on industrial roadmap, FTZs

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of two committees on industrial roadmap and review of the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in the country.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja.

She said the committees to be headed by President Tinubu would have various sub-committees to harmonise the activities of the ministry with that of other ministries and agencies relevant to it.

The committees, according to Uzoka-Anite, will come up with a roadmap toward the full revival of the economy in line with the president’s eight-point agenda.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt halts issuance of licences for free trade zones

The minister said the sub-committees would include that of consumer credit, commodity exchange, heavy industries, steel development, and licensing and certification of artisans.

Others are trade facilitation and liberalisation, mining and solid minerals, oil and gas as well as the creative industry.

She said: ‘’The committee will harmonise activities of the ministry with other ministries and agencies toward a roadmap for a full industrial revival of the economy in line with the eight-point agenda of the president.

‘’We expected a boost in investment in the industrial sector, job creation, GDP growth rate from 3.5 percent to about 7 percent, and a GDP base of about N1 trillion in line with Mr. President’s mission.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now