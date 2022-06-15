Mama Boko Haram, co-workers get five years in prison for N71m fraud

A High Court in Maiduguri on Tuesday sentenced Aisha Alkali Wakil, a.k.a. Mama Boko Haram, to five years in prison without the possibility of a fine, after being convicted for fraud.

Following their prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s Maiduguri Zonal Command, she was sentenced to prison with Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode by Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court.

The verdict came at the end of a trial that began on September 14, 2020, when the defendants were re-arraigned on a two-count accusation of conspiracy and acquiring money by false pretense to the tune of N71.4 million.

The convicts ran the Complete Care and Aid Foundation, a non-profit organization.

The CEO was Aisha Alkali Wakil, the program manager was Tahiru Saidu Daura, and the country director was Prince Lawal Shoyode.

They allegedly approached Saleh Ahmed Said of Shuad General Enterprises Ltd under the false pretense of negotiating a supply contract to have 3,000 bags of beans worth N71,400,000 delivered to them.

They committed an offence, according to Justice Kumaliya, which is punishable under Sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The defendants entered their pleas of “not guilty” to the accusation.

Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, the prosecution’s lawyer, called four witnesses and provided many papers that were admitted as exhibits during the trial.

Justice Kumaliya handed down his decision on Tuesday, concluding that the prosecution had proven its case against the defendants and declaring them guilty as charged.

They were sentenced to five years in prison without the possibility of a fine by the judge.

The convicted were also ordered to pay N30,500,000 in compensation to their victim, according to the judge.

They will be sentenced to an additional ten years in prison if they do not comply.

