Bandits invade Katsina community, kill Councillor, injure scores

A Councillor representing Nasarawa Ward in Funtua local government area of Katsina State, Hon. Samaila Buhari Mairago, has been reportedly killed by armed bandits who invaded the town on Monday night.

According to a local vigilante officer who confirmed the incident, other residents were also injured in the attack which was carried out by over 20 bandits.

The vigilante official who gave his name as Malam Musa Maibulo, said the incident occurred at Nasarawa quarters, Funtua, around 9pm when the deceased returned from the police station where he had collected his rifle for routine night vigilance as one of the community security watchers recently trained by Katsina State government.

“Nobody sensed any danger as we were doing our normal business, unknown to us, the miscreants have infiltrated our neighbourhood waiting for the hour to strike,” he said.

“Our Councillor, Samaila Buhari who was also one of the community security watchers went to Makera Police division to collect his rifle for the routine night vigil; unfortunately, he was about to enter his house when the bandits took note of the rifle he was hanging and opened fire on him.

“Immediately after the shooting, the bandits took to their heels. But after they escaped, we realised that one Malam Samaila Maikatako was abducted by them. Several others were injured as they tried to escape,” he added.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, who confirmed the attack on Tuesday, said the report on the incident had been received while an investigation was going on.

