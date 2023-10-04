Rivers Police begins probe into illegal refinery explosion

The Rivers State Police Command has begun a probe into an explosion that occurred at an illegal oil refining site in the Emuoha Local Government Area of the state on Monday where over 15 people were confirmed dead.

The State Police Command spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the investigation was aimed at unravelling the root cause of the inferno which was as a result of pipeline vandalism, and promised that those found to be culpable would be brought to justice.

Describing the fire incident as devastating in the statement titled, ‘Rivers State Police Command Addresses Fatal Pipeline Fire Tragedy’, Iringe-Koko said:

“The Rivers State Police Command issues an official update regarding the recent pipeline fire incident:

“On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 23:30 hours, the Rivers State Police Command received distress information about a tragic fire explosion at Ibaa community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Regrettably, 15 individuals, among them a pregnant woman, lost their lives in this devastating incident, while an additional 20 people suffered various degrees of burn injuries.

“These casualties were a result of an explosion at an oil pipeline owned by a major oil company, which had been illegally accessed for crude oil extraction within a forested area.

“Swift response by the police patrol team from Rumuji Division promptly arrived at the scene.

“They documented the incident with photographs and also facilitated a dignified evacuation of the deceased for proper burial by their grieving families.

“Those who sustained burn injuries were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities for essential treatment.

“The Rivers State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the root cause of this pipeline vandalisation with the intention of bringing the culprits to justice.

“Furthermore, Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Emeka, has implored parents and guardians to take responsibility for guiding their children and wards from activities that could disrupt the quest for peaceful and sustainable development throughout the state.”

