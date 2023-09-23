34 killed, 20 injured in Benin fuel depot explosion

An explosion at an illegal fuel depot in Cotonou, Benue Republic, killed at least 34 people on Saturday.

The Beninese Minister of Interior, Alassane Seidou, told journalists the incident occurred at the town of Seme Podji near the country’s border with Nigeria.

He added that another 20 people were seriously wounded in the incident.

The minister said: “A serious fire occurred in the town of Seme Podji.

“Unfortunately, we have 34 deaths including two babies. Their bodies are charred because the cause of the fire is smuggled fuel.”

