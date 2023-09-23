International
34 killed, 20 injured in Benin fuel depot explosion
An explosion at an illegal fuel depot in Cotonou, Benue Republic, killed at least 34 people on Saturday.
The Beninese Minister of Interior, Alassane Seidou, told journalists the incident occurred at the town of Seme Podji near the country’s border with Nigeria.
He added that another 20 people were seriously wounded in the incident.
READ ALSO: Air strikes destroy over 30 illegal refineries in Rivers in two months
The minister said: “A serious fire occurred in the town of Seme Podji.
“Unfortunately, we have 34 deaths including two babies. Their bodies are charred because the cause of the fire is smuggled fuel.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...