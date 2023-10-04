Metro
Police in Sokoto confirm attack on Usman Dan Fodio Varsity
The attack by alleged hoodlums on Monday at the Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University’s Mini Market in Sokoto has been confirmed by the Sokoto State Police Command.
Contrary to popular belief, the attack was carried out by hoodlums rather than bandits, according to ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, the command’s spokesman, who spoke to the media, on Tuesday.
“Hoodlums numbering about six came to the mini market of the university and attacked some shops.
“In the process, two shop owners sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.
“The hoodlums also carted away some items.
“But our men responded swiftly. Currently, we have two teams patrolling the university compound,” he said.
According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers fired some shots into the air, the situation that caused pandemonium at the main campus of the university.
Also confirming the attack, the Dean, Student Affairs, Professor Umar Aliyu said the attack took place around 10:30pm on Monday.
“It is not a bandits’ attack. It is a clear case of armed robbery because they only attacked some shops and carted away beverages and other food items.
“Yes, it is true, they fired some shots in the air but it was meant to scare people away from the market.
“But they didn’t attack any of our hostel or staff residences and normalcy has since been restored in the campus as armed security operatives were deployed to patrol the nooks and crannies of the university,” he said.
