Police in FCT arrests 14 for raising false alarm over missing male organs

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested and charged 14 persons for allegedly raising false alarm over missing male organs which led to mob actions and lynching of innocent people.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the Command had to act as the cases of false alarm on disappearance of organs were leading to jungle justice.

“The FCT Police Command has recorded over 10 cases of alleged disappearance of male organs across the Territory, and the escalating incidents of mob action by irate youths,” Garba said.

“It took the intervention of the Police Command to prevent the loss of life and property and restore law and order.

“14 suspects who claimed that their male organ has disappeared were taken to the Hospital, where the Medical Doctor confirmed that their male organs are intact and active.

Read also: Where are the missing s3x organs?

“Consequently, they were charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance. I wish to seize this opportunity to appeal to the residents of FCT to warn their wards and children to desist from raising false alarm.

“In addition, they are enjoined not to resort to jungle justice or mob action as innocent lives may be lost in the process. In the same vein, I wish to advise residents of the FCT to be wary of the kind of vehicles they board.

“It is advised that they should board painted taxis from designated motor parks. It is risky to board an unpainted taxi otherwise known as ‘kabu-kabu’ as they may fall victims to these robbers known as one-chance,” the CP said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now