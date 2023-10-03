Metro
Man arraigned for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-girl in Ekiti
Police in Ekiti State on Tuesday arraigned a 35-year-old man, Kolawole Omotayo, at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged indecent assault.
The police prosecutor, Insp. Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 15 in Ise-Ekiti.
Oriyomi alleged that the defendant indecently assaulted a 10-year-old girl.
He said the defendant was a neighbor to the victim, adding that he called the child to buy something for him and assaulted her.
The offence, according to him, contravened Section 14a(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.
READ ALSO: Police arraigns 3 children for killing bird worth N1m in Ekiti
He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge while his counsel, Mr. Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.
He adjourned the case till November 10 for hearing.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...