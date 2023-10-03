Man arraigned for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-girl in Ekiti

Police in Ekiti State on Tuesday arraigned a 35-year-old man, Kolawole Omotayo, at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged indecent assault.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 15 in Ise-Ekiti.

Oriyomi alleged that the defendant indecently assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

He said the defendant was a neighbor to the victim, adding that he called the child to buy something for him and assaulted her.

The offence, according to him, contravened Section 14a(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge while his counsel, Mr. Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till November 10 for hearing.

