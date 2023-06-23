Police arraigns 3 children for killing bird worth N1m in Ekiti

Police on Friday arraigned three children at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti for allegedly killing a peacock.

The defendants were arraigned for malicious damage.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 11 in the Usi-Ekiti area of the state.

Apata alleged that the defendants killed the peacock worth N1 million belonging to one Agbetuyi with the intent to steal it.

He said the offence contravened Sections 421 and 306 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr. Eric Omotoso, urged the court to grant the defendants bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case till July 17 for hearing.

