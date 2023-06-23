Metro
Police arraigns 3 children for killing bird worth N1m in Ekiti
Police on Friday arraigned three children at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti for allegedly killing a peacock.
The defendants were arraigned for malicious damage.
The prosecution counsel, Insp. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 11 in the Usi-Ekiti area of the state.
Apata alleged that the defendants killed the peacock worth N1 million belonging to one Agbetuyi with the intent to steal it.
He said the offence contravened Sections 421 and 306 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.
READ ALSO: Police arrests two notorious kidnappers in Ekiti
The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The defence counsel, Mr. Eric Omotoso, urged the court to grant the defendants bail.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.
She adjourned the case till July 17 for hearing.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...