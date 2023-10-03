Police dismisses constable for alleged defilement of detained teenager in Benue

The Benue State police command has dismissed a constable, Belasa Iyangedue, for alleged defilement of a detained 16-year-old girl.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi, said the dismissed operative had been arraigned in court.

He added that Iyangedue’s offence was against the force’s ethics.

The CP revealed that the constable allegedly committed the offence at Tse Agbaragba Divisional Police Station in the Konshisha local government area of the state.



Police detained the victim for alleged defamation on August 15 but the constable allegedly took her out of the cell and to the Divisional Police Officer’s office and defiled her.

The girl reported the incident after she was released from detention the following day.

Onyeka said: “He was not only dismissed but he is facing prosecution. When civilians commit such offence they are prosecuted. He is facing dismissal and prosecution.”

