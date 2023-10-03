Metro
Lagos govt shuts Mushin plantain market
Lagos State government has sealed the Alamutu Plaintain Market in the Idi-Oro area of Mushin over poor sanitary conditions and improper waste disposal practices.
The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday.
He said the measure was part of LAWMA’s ongoing efforts at combating pervasive filth in markets across the state.
Gbadegesin added that high sanitary standards were imperative for all markets in the state.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt bans street trading, hawking
“It is paramount that we maintain a hygienic environment in our markets.
“This action is not just a response to Alamutu Market’s conditions, but a part of LAWMA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that markets in Lagos meet the required standards of cleanliness and sanitation.”
The LAWMA chief noted that the enforcement action followed the recent closure of several other markets, including Oyingbo, Ladipo, and Alayabiagba areas of the state due to similar offences.
