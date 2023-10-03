Lagos govt shuts Mushin plantain market

Lagos State government has sealed the Alamutu Plaintain Market in the Idi-Oro area of Mushin over poor sanitary conditions and improper waste disposal practices.

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday.

He said the measure was part of LAWMA’s ongoing efforts at combating pervasive filth in markets across the state.

Gbadegesin added that high sanitary standards were imperative for all markets in the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt bans street trading, hawking

“It is paramount that we maintain a hygienic environment in our markets.

“This action is not just a response to Alamutu Market’s conditions, but a part of LAWMA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that markets in Lagos meet the required standards of cleanliness and sanitation.”

The LAWMA chief noted that the enforcement action followed the recent closure of several other markets, including Oyingbo, Ladipo, and Alayabiagba areas of the state due to similar offences.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now