Pastor, three others feared dead as Dunamis Church collapses in Benue

The Pastor in charge of a Dunamis Church located at Mission Ward North Bank in Makurdi, Benue State, has been reportedly killed after the church building collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Three other people are said to have died in the incident when the building caved in as they were said to be observing prayers inside the church, while three other individuals managed to escape the wreckage.

Eyewitnesses say apart from the church building, other residential buildings and electricity infrastructure around the building were affected by the collapse.

Though the cause of the building collapse could not be immediately ascertained, residents say rescue operations have commenced as police operatives from the ‘C’ Division, North Bank, were already on the ground while emergency officials were on their way to the scene of the collapsed building.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, said she was not aware of the incident but was waiting for a report from the ‘C’ Division before she could make a any comment.

