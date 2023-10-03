Police arrests suspected killers of Benue Customary Court president

Police operatives in Benue have arrested four suspected killers of the former President of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka, who paraded the suspects before journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi, said the quartet confessed that they killed the judge over family inheritance.

The decomposing body of the deceased was found inside her kitchen with deep cuts on her back on August 24.

The CP said the police arrested the judge’s nephew, Joseph Aondohemba, following the incident.

He said: “The suspect confessed to having planned and recruited other people to help him to kill his aunty and led a team of detectives to Adikpo in Kwande local government area of the state where two others were arrested.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Benue State Information Commissioner

“The two arrested at Adikpo were Igbazenda Gbidye (63) and Dzungwenen Ukor (40).

“These suspects admitted that Aondohemba reported to them that his father died and left a lot of property in the hands of his aunty (the deceased) and she had refused to hand the said property over to him.

“They agreed to join him in eliminating her so he could have access to his property.

“One Akuhwa Barnabas (32), driver to the deceased, corroborated their statements and admitted that he gave the gang access to the house and manned the gate until they finished the assassination process.’’

Onyeka added that the four suspects would be arraigned in court after the investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now