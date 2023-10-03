Ondo, Edo top as Nigeria confirms 1,068 Lassa fever cases in 28 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 1,068 Lassa fever infections in 28 states in the country.

In the Week 37 Situation Report posted on its website on Tuesday, the agency revealed that the infections were recorded across 112 local government areas in the affected states.

NCDC added that 75 percent of the cases were detected in Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi States.

The centre noted that there are currently 7,352 individuals with suspected cases while the disease had killed 181 people in the country.

It revealed that the Lassa fever case-fatality ratio stood at 16.9 percent.

The report read: “Cumulatively from week 1 to week 37, 2023, 181 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 16.9 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (19.1 percent).

“In total for 2023, 28 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 112 local government areas.

“75 percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 25 percent were reported from 25 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

“Of the 75 percent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 35 percent, Edo 29 percent, and Bauchi 11 percent.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 93 years, Median Age: 32 years).

“The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9. The number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.”

