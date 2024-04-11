NCDC confirms 150 deaths from Lassa fever in 27 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has confirmed that at least 150 persons died from Lassa fever in the country in the last three months.

In its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 13 – March 25 -31, NCDC said the fatalities were recorded between January and March across 125 local government areas in 27 states in the country.

The report was released on Thursday.

The agency said 806 cases were confirmed out of a total of 5,295 suspected cases reported in the affected states during the period.

According to NCDC, 62 percent of the cases were reported in Bauchi, Edo, Ondo, and Plateau States.

It, however, added that the number of confirmed cases in week 13 dropped to 15 from 25 reported the previous week.

The report read: “In total for 2024, 27 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 125 LGAs, even as 62 percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi States, while 38 percent of cases were reported from 24 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

“Of the 62 percent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 24 percent, Edo 22 percent, and Bauchi 16 percent. The predominant age group affected is 31-40 years (Range: 1 to 98 years, Median Age: 32 years), with a male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases of 1:1.

“The number of suspected cases (5,295) increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2023 (4,338).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now