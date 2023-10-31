Nigeria confirms 1,095 Lassa fever cases, 188 deaths in 28 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 1,095 Lassa fever cases in 28 states across the country.

The agency confirmed the development in its Lassa fever situation report for week 41 (October 9 -15, 2023), released on Tuesday in Abuja.

It added that the cases were recorded in 113 local government areas in the affected states.

The NCDC said the suspected cases are now 7,724 and 188 fatalities in the country.

According to the agency, the disease case-fatality ratio stood at 17.2 percent.

Lassa fever, also known as Lassa hemorrhagic fever, is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

Many of those infected by the virus do not develop symptoms. When symptoms occur they typically include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, and muscle pains. Less commonly there may be bleeding from the mouth or gastrointestinal tracts.

The risk of death once infected is about one percent and frequently occurs within two weeks of the onset of symptoms. Of those who survive, about a quarter have hearing loss, which improves within three months in about half of these cases.

The report read: “Cumulatively from week 1 to week 41, 2023, 188 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate of 17.2 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (18.9 percent).

“In total for 2023, 28 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 113 LGAs.

“Seventy-five of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 25 percent were reported from 25 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 75 percent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 35 percent, Edo 29 percent, and Bauchi 11 percent.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 93 years, Median Age: 32 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.”

