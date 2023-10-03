27 passengers feared dead in fresh boat mishap in Niger

At least 27 persons were feared dead in a boat accident at Kasabu village in Agwara local government area of Niger on Monday.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Salihu Garba, confirmed the incident to journalists late on Monday night.

The NSEMA chief said rescue operations are ongoing at the scene under the supervision of the agency’s desk officer in Agwara.

Emergency responders told journalists on Tuesday the ill-fated boat was carrying 34 passengers from Gebbe, Kasabo, and other waterfronts on River Niger to the Yauri Market in Yobe State when it capsised.

At least seven persons had been rescued from the water by the agencies involved in the exercise.

Niger State has recorded more than five boat accidents this year.

The latest incident occurred about two weeks after more than 30 passengers, mostly women and children, died when a boat capsised in the state.

