Eight dead, 7 missing in Adamawa boat mishap
At least eight persons died and seven others were declared missing in a boat mishap at Njuwa Lake in Rugange village, Yola South local government area of Adamawa State on Friday.
The Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr. Suleiman Muhammad, who confirmed the accident to journalists on Saturday in Yola, said eight other passengers of the ill-fated boat had been rescued from the water by emergency responders.
He said: “So far we have recovered eight dead bodies, rescued eight persons and we are still searching for about seven others.
READ ALSO: 12 die in Nasarawa boat mishap
“Their boat capsized due to bad weather. There was a thunderstorm actually about the time they got on the boat.”
Mohammed said the agency is still working to identify all crossing points in the state to provide live jackets for passengers as directed by the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta.
