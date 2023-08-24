News
12 die in Nasarawa boat mishap
At least 12 people died in a boat mishap at river Kogi Kungra Kamfani, Lafia local government area of Nasarawa State on Sunday.
The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the incident at an emergency sitting of the House on Thursday in Lafia.
He said seven persons were rescued from the water by emergency responders.
The speaker said: “It is very sad that we lost 12 people – men and women – in a boat mishap in Arikiya, Lafia LGA.
“19 people were on board, 12 died and seven rescued. Lafia LGA and our dear state have been thrown into mourning over this sad incident.”
He described boat mishap as unfortunate and commiserated with the victims’ families, the people of Lafia LGA and the state government over the accident.
“On behalf of myself, honourable members and the staff of the Assembly, we condole with the victims’ families, Lafia LGA and the state government over their death.
“We pray for the repose of their souls,” Abdullahi added.
