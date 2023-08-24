Tinubu meets Wike hours after Abuja building collapse

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting took place just 24 hours after two persons were killed and 37 others injured in a collapsed two-storey building at Lagos Street in the Garki area of Abuja.

The minister had since ordered the arrest of the owner of the collapsed building.

READ ALSO: Wike orders arrest of Abuja collapsed building owner, promises to pay victims’ medical bills

Wike had in a chat with journalists after his inauguration as minister by President Tinubu on Monday warned residents that the ministry would demolish all illegal structures distorting the FCT master plan.

The minister vowed that he would supervise the demolition of all illegal structures in the city irrespective of the owners’ status.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with the incident and measures required to prevent future occurrence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now