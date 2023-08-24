Troops destroy illegal refinery in Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed an illegal refinery site in two communities of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the operation was in line with the army resolve to rid the country of criminal activities, including oil theft.

He said the troops destroyed eight active ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined automotive gas oil.

The spokesman said: “The oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops. The Illegal refining site was destroyed in situ in line with the extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

