Police arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lafia.

He said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday following credible intelligence about the influx of internet fraudsters into the Keffi local government area of the state.

Nansel said: “Acting on the credible information, our men attached to Angwan Lambu Division of Keffi raided the hideout of the cyber criminals at GRA Keffi.

“During the operation on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at about 9:00 p.m. 10 suspects were arrested.

READ ALSO: Police arrests three suspected internet fraudsters in Kaduna

“Two laptops, 10 mobile phones of different brands, and three Wifi routers were recovered from the suspects.

“Other recovered items include charms, black soap, and hard drugs (loud weed and dried leaves suspected to be marijuana).

“The suspects had confessed to being into internet fraud popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo.’

“They will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now