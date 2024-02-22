Three-storey building collapses on Lagos Island

A three-storey building collapsed during a downpour at Ita Faaji Market in Lagos Island on Thursday morning.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Magaret Adeseye, said in a statement said the building which was under renovation collapsed at about 9:00 a.m., in the area.

She added that the construction workers escaped from the building unscathed.

However, the cause of the incident has not been ascertained.

“A three-storey building under renovation at 24, Binuyo Street off Ita Faaji Market, Lagos, collapsed during a downpour. The few artisans on site escaped unhurt,” Adeseye stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now