Requirements for building approval in Lagos State

Lagos State, Nigeria, is a bustling metropolis known for its vibrant social life and economic opportunities. As the population continues to grow, so does the need for housing and infrastructure development. However, before embarking on any construction project in Lagos, it is crucial to understand and adhere to the building approval requirements set forth by the state government.

This article will outline the key prerequisites and steps to obtain building approval in Lagos State.

1. Land Ownership and Title Documentation

The first step in obtaining building approval in Lagos is to establish clear ownership of the land on which you intend to construct. You must possess a genuine land title document such as a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), Deed of Assignment, or Governor’s Consent. Without proper land ownership documentation, you cannot proceed with the approval process.

2. Architectural and Engineering Designs

Once land ownership is confirmed, the next step is to engage the services of a registered architect and structural engineer. They will be responsible for creating detailed architectural and engineering designs that adhere to the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law. These designs must also comply with zoning regulations, building codes, and other relevant standards.

3. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)

For certain projects, an Environmental Impact Assessment may be required. This assessment is necessary for developments that have the potential to affect the environment significantly. An EIA report must be submitted to the Lagos State Ministry of Environment for evaluation and approval.

4. Submission of Building Plan Approval Application

With your architectural and engineering designs in hand, you can proceed to submit your building plan approval application to the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) or the local government planning authority, depending on the location of your project. This application should include the following:

– Completed application forms

– Architectural and engineering drawings

– Environmental Impact Assessment report (if applicable)

-Evidence of land ownership

-Tax clearance certificates

-Site photographs

-Other relevant documents as requested

5. Assessment and Approval Process

The Lagos State authorities will review your application to ensure compliance with building codes, safety standards, and land use regulations. The assessment process may involve site inspections, interviews with the project team, and a thorough evaluation of the submitted documents. Once your application is approved, you will receive a Building Plan Approval Permit.

6. Payment of Statutory Fees

Before commencing construction, you are required to pay the necessary fees and levies to the Lagos State government. These fees include development and planning permit fees, foundation fees, and other applicable charges.

7. Commencement of Construction

Once you have obtained your Building Plan Approval Permit and paid the required fees, you can start construction. It is crucial to adhere strictly to the approved plans and timelines to avoid any legal issues in the future.

8. Regular Inspection and Compliance

Throughout the construction process, the Lagos State authorities may conduct periodic inspections to ensure that the project complies with approved plans and safety standards. Any deviations or violations can lead to project stoppage or penalties.

By Dennis Isong

