Eight escape death as 2-storey building collapses in Ibadan

At least eight person escaped death when a two-storey building at Inalende area of Ibadan, Oyo, collapsed following a prolonged downpour on Monday morning.

Neighbours and other sympathisers rushed to the scene and rescued the occupants when the incident occurred at 6:30 a.m.

All the injured persons had been taken to hospital for treatment.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Fire Service, Mr. Isaac Dimeji, confirmed that nobody died in the incident.

He said: “They (victims) are responding to treatment at the hospital.”

