Fire guts another building on Lagos Island

Fire on Thursday gutted another building at the Balogun Market in Lagos Island.

The incident was the second in the last one week after an inferno razed a four-storey building at the popular market last Tuesday.

The cause of the latest incident has not been ascertained.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), state fire service, and other emergency responders had been mobilized to the scene of the incident.

