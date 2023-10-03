School kids, others killed as policemen, bus driver struggle for car steering wheel

Four persons have been confirmed dead after a scuffle for the steering of a bus between a traffic police officer and a driver in Lagos.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday during ‘rush hour’ at the Ago Palace Way area of Lagos Mainland.

“The traffic offender and the police were struggling for the steering wheel. They both lost control of the car which then ran into school children aged four and six who were being picked up from their home to school by a tricycle (Keke) rider,” an eyewitness told reporters.

Another eyewitness, who related what happened, said: “The police officers had chased the car from the major road into a residential street, which is just a street away from mine.

“Unfortunately, the car crashed into the stationary tricycle, the kids waiting to board the tricycle and the driver of the Keke. They all died on the spot.”

Also speaking, another eyewitness said the development led to outrage in the Ago area.

“There was chaos in Ago this morning.

“A traffic offender and police were tussling for the car. Car goes out of control, flattens a Keke with a woman and her two kids; all dead including Keke rider.

“Policeman almost lynched, more police officers and personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) arrived at the scene to salvage the situation, shooting in the air and all.

“There was teargas and then a full blown protest.”

There is yet to be an official confirmation of the incident by the Lagos State Police Command.

