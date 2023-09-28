Police rescues six kidnapped persons in Benue

Police operatives in Benue have rescued six kidnapped victims and arrested four suspects in Agbanor village, Okpokwu local government area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Makurdi.

She said the victims were kidnapped on their way to the farm in Utonkon District on September 22.

Anene said: “During investigation, the police in collaboration with other security agencies trailed and stormed the kidnappers’ hideout in Agbanor village, Okpokwu local government area of the state.

“On sighting the police operatives, one of the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but was overpowered by the police and arrested with one single barrel gun loaded with two live cartridges.

“Three other suspects were also arrested within the area.

“A search conducted in the hideout led to the rescue of the six victims who have received treatment at the hospital and reunited with their families.”

