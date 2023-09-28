Three dead, 5 injured in Osun auto crash

At least three persons died and five others were injured in an auto crash along the Osogbo-Ilobu highway of Osun State on Thursday morning.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Henry Benamasia, confirmed the accident in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo.

He said a white Mazda commercial vehicle was involved in the accident which occurred near the Ojutu Bridge on the highway.

Benamasia said: “Three persons lost their lives in the lone accident while five others have been taken to Osun State Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

“We commend other sister security agencies, the Nigeria Police, and members of the vigilance group with the O-Ambulance services for their quick response.”

He added that the FRSC had handed over three cell phones recovered from the scene of the accident to the police.

