Gunmen kill three farmers in fresh Plateau attack

Gunmen suspected to be militia on Thursday, reportedly killed three farmers in a renewed attack in Panyam community of Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

The farmers were said to have been attacked and killed by the suspected herdsmen while working on their farms in the community, barely a week after a Fulani comunity leader, Mohammed Gabdo, was allegedly killed in the area.

Chairman of Panyam District Development Association, Longse Jokle, and the Secretary, Joshua Gufwam, who confirmed the incident in a joint statement issued on Thursday evening, said there was a suspicion of a reprisal attack following the disappearance of the Fulani leader.

“We mourn the brutal killing of three of our people in Atuhun Panyam. Their names are Panshak Peter, Ishaku Zumuk, and Yakubu Sokyes, who were killed in their farms by suspected Fulani militias.

“Their corpses have been recovered from their farms where they were attacked. They have been buried in their respective villages which span into Pushit District,” the statement said.

The Association also denied any complicity in the disappearance of Gabdo which could have led to the reprisal attack.

“While we subscribe totally to the fact that assuming the Ardo is found dead, it must be an act of criminal elements that are found in every society, such a blame should not be placed at our doorstep.

“While we lament over the unfolding events, we equally want to condemn in strong terms, the action of STF who on Monday this week, moved the Mishkaham Panyam away from his palace to Mangu under the guise of questioning him on the disappearance of the Ardo who incidentally was one of the closest community leaders to him.

“We have pledged our collective resolved to help the security unravel those behind the disappearance of the respected Ardo if they are within our domain, but would want to call on the STF to leave our traditional ruler alone and to also allow the people of Panyam to breath the air of freedom in the face continued arrest and detention of our people which goes on daily with the current one being that of Wednesday night.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alabo Alfred who also confirmed the attack and killing of the farmers, said he will release a statement once he is fully briefed by the DPO of the Panyam division.

He however, assured the people of the community that reinforcement of security operatives have been despatched to the area by the Command.

