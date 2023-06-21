14 reportedly killed in another attack on Plateau communities

Fourteen persons have been reportedly killed in fresh attacks on Bwai and Chisu communities in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a report by Vanguard, the incident occurred late at night on Tuesday when residents had gone to bed.

The attackers were said to have swooped on them, burning some in homes as property was set ablaze.

A resident of the area, Bamshak Ishaya, was quoted to have said: “Some people were killed by Fulani militias at a Community Leader’s house in an attack at Chisu village on Tuesday night at about 11:00 pm. The COCIN RCC Church in Bwai which is along the Mangu-Bokkos road was also burned along with houses, vehicles and tricycles. People in the Chisu community heard sporadic gunshots and ran to the residence of their community Leader, unfortunately, the house was set on fire, and 11 burnt bodies have been picked up this morning while the search is still ongoing.

“At Bwai, apart from the Church, houses around the market were also burnt and a woman who sleeps in her shop was burnt too. We are not sure if there are others that are yet to be discovered.”

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Mangu LGA, Mr. Markus Artu, while confirming the attack, said the incident happened but he has no details yet.

“I am gathering the pieces, I am going on an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, we have conflicting reports coming, the security agencies said there was an attempt to attack but it was repelled but again, some other people are telling stories. I heard that they attempted to burn the Church but it was repelled.

“I don’t have the facts, whatever I heard is speculative as soon as I have them, I will let you know”, Artu said.

