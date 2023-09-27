One dies as vehicles plunge into Ogun river

One person was confirmed dead and two others were injured in multiple accidents along the Ota-Idiroko Road in Ogun State on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Anthony Uga, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ota, Ogun State.

Uga said three vehicles and eight persons were involved in the accident which occurred at 7.20 a.m., on Wednesday.

He said: “A blue mini truck marked BDG 340 XZ and a truck with no registration number collided with an Iveco Tipper marked AAA 969 ZY that broke down while descending a slope from Idiroko side of Arobieye, Iju bridge.

READ ALSO: Cult killings: Police arrests 19 more suspects in Ogun

“The two vehicles plunged into the Iju River in the process, resulting in the death of one person, while two others sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now