Cult killings: Police arrests 19 more suspects in Ogun

Police operatives have arrested 19 suspected cultists in the state in connection with the recent violence in the Sagamu area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abeokuta.

He said a leader of the Eiye Confraternity, Hammed Ogunnibi, was arrested in a tactical operation by operatives attached to the command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, the Anti-Cultism Unit (AKU), and the Obalende Divisional Headquarters on Sunday.

She said the operation targeted the suspected cultists who had been causing terror in the Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, and Ilishan areas of the state.

At least 20 people were reportedly killed during a violent clash between two cult groups – Eiye and Aye Confraternity – in the Sagamu area of the state last week.

The police had earlier arrested nine persons, including the lawmaker representing Sagamu Constituency 1 in the state House of Assembly, Damilare Bello, in connection with the incident.

Odutola added that Ogunnibi had been on the police wanted list for his involvement in gruesome attacks against rival cult groups in the state.

“Hammed Ogunnibi and 18 other suspected cultists who were arrested had confessed to being active members of different cult groups.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered an immediate investigation into the individuals apprehended.

“As the investigation progresses, the police will provide updates to the public regarding any relevant developments in this case,” the spokesperson added.

