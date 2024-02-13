Kaduna gov, Uba Sani, signs Security Trust Fund Bill into law

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on Tuesday, signed the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund Bill 2024 into law in a bid to tackle the rising wave of insecurity in the state.

The Bill repealed the State Security Trust Fund Law No. 22 of 2018, according to a statement released by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu.

According to the governor, the signing into law of the bill, was a clear demonstration of his administration’s resolve “towards degrading terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements who have been laying siege to some communities in the state.”

He further stated that the Security Trust Fund will enable the State Government to support local and federal security agencies with equipment and logistics.

“Additionally, security personnel will be trained and retrained to respond effectively to current and emerging security threats.

“Funds would also be devoted to Psychological Operations, aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the people,” he added.

Governor Sani also appealed to corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to donate generously to the Fund.

“Security is everybody’s business. We must join hands to uproot the evil elements destroying our local economies and the livelihoods of our people,” he said.

The governor also noted that unlike the repealed State Security Trust Fund Law 2018, the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund Law 2024 would be private-sector driven.

He added that representatives of the private sector would play a prominent role in the management of the Fund while noting that “the private sector representatives will manage the Fund in collaboration with other critical stakeholders in the security sector.”

“The new Law is also designed to align with global best practices. It is a model for other sub-nationals,” he added.

