Politics
Kaduna gov, Uba Sani, signs Security Trust Fund Bill into law
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on Tuesday, signed the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund Bill 2024 into law in a bid to tackle the rising wave of insecurity in the state.
The Bill repealed the State Security Trust Fund Law No. 22 of 2018, according to a statement released by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu.
According to the governor, the signing into law of the bill, was a clear demonstration of his administration’s resolve “towards degrading terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements who have been laying siege to some communities in the state.”
He further stated that the Security Trust Fund will enable the State Government to support local and federal security agencies with equipment and logistics.
Read also: Emefiele: Documents used to pay 2023 election observers $6.2m forged – Boss Mustapha
“Additionally, security personnel will be trained and retrained to respond effectively to current and emerging security threats.
“Funds would also be devoted to Psychological Operations, aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the people,” he added.
Governor Sani also appealed to corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to donate generously to the Fund.
“Security is everybody’s business. We must join hands to uproot the evil elements destroying our local economies and the livelihoods of our people,” he said.
The governor also noted that unlike the repealed State Security Trust Fund Law 2018, the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund Law 2024 would be private-sector driven.
He added that representatives of the private sector would play a prominent role in the management of the Fund while noting that “the private sector representatives will manage the Fund in collaboration with other critical stakeholders in the security sector.”
“The new Law is also designed to align with global best practices. It is a model for other sub-nationals,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...