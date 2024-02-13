Ondo postpones local council election by five months

The Ondo State government has postponed the election into the 18 local government areas and 33 local council development authorities (LCDAs) in the state till July 13.

The state government had in August last year announced the February 17, 2024 date for the conduct of the election.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Joseph Aremo, announced the postponement in a chat with journalists on Tuesday in Akure.

He said the decision to shift the election was to ensure that the exercise reflects the wishes of the people of the state.

The ODIEC chairman added that with the new development, parties are expected to conduct their primary elections between May 13 and June 3.

“We can’t conduct the election for ourselves. We will only conduct the election when parties comply with the guidelines, and conduct their activities as required by our guidelines and the enabling laws.

“The commission, having met and appraised this situation, came up with this decision that the election is further rescheduled as contained in the activity for the conduct of election to the 18 LGAs and 33 LCDAs of Ondo State.

“The new date for the election into the office of chairmanship and councilorship has been fixed and will be conducted on Saturday, July 13, 2024,” Aremo stated.

