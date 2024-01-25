News
Ondo Assembly confirms Adelami as deputy governor
The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olayide Adelami, as the state’s deputy governor.
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa nominated Adelami as deputy governor on Wednesday.
The confirmation of the deputy governor followed the adoption of the report of the screening committee presented by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan, at the plenary.
READ ALSO: Ondo assembly says it will not probe alleged forgery of Akeredolu’s signature
In his presentation, he described Adelami as a man of reputable character, well-exposed, and mentally fit for the position.
In his remark, Adelami said the appointment was a call of duty and promised to work for the development of Ondo State and the country as a whole.
He also thanked the governor for allowing him to serve the state.
