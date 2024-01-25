Court remands suspended UNICAL dean, lawyer in prison

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the remand of the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, in Kuje Correctional Centre.

He also ordered the remand of one of Ndifon’s lawyers, Mr. Sunny Anyanwu, in the correctional centre pending the hearing of their bail application.

The judge gave the order after the varsity don was re-arraigned alongside Anyanwu on an amended four-count charge of alleged sexual harassment and attempt to perverse the cause of justice.

The Dean was suspended by UNICAL management for alleged sexual harassment in August last year.

He was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) following the invitation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Omotosho had on January 10 ordered the release of Ndifon on a temporary bail to enable him to go for glaucoma surgery.

The judge then adjourned the matter till Thursday for the continuation of trial and hearing of his bail application.

He also directed Anyanwu to file an affidavit of facts in response to allegations raised against him by ICPC that he threatened their star witness.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, ICPC’s counsel, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, informed the court that an amended charge was filed on January 22.

READ ALSO: ICPC files criminal charge against suspended UNICAL dean

When the judge asked how Ndifon was faring after the surgery, his lawyer, Solomon Umo (SAN), told the court that though the surgery was meant to be carried out, the result given to them showed that the surgery would have to be done in a later date.

.The lawyer, therefore, urged the court to hear Ndifon’s bail application before responding to the amended charge.

The judge, who declined the request, said he could not rely on the unverified hospital documents brought to court by the defence.

On his part, Akponimisingha said their witnesses were in court for the commencement of the trial.

He said documentary and video evidence would also be tendered in court to prove their case.

In that event, Umo asked the court to bar journalists from covering the trial.

Justice Omotosho declined the request and adjourned the matter till Friday for continuation of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now