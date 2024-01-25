Nigeria claims troops killed 94 suspected terrorists in one week

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops operating in various theatres of operation killed 94 suspected terrorists in the last week.

The Director of Defense Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja, said the troops also arrested 214 suspects including kidnappers and oil thieves during the period.

Buba added that the troops rescued 29 hostages and recovered 168 assorted weapons and 2,757 ammunition in the operations.

He said: “In the North-East, a total of 168 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families comprising 11 adult males, 65 adult females, and 92 children surrendered to troops within the theatre operations between January 17 and January 24.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 27 terrorists and arrested four as well as recovered 22 AK47 rifles and one VEKTOR R4 rifle, among several other items.

“The air component conducted air interdiction on the terrorists’ hideouts and movements of gun trucks to carry out coordinated attacks on troops and civilians in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

“The locations were acquired, attacked, and bombarded with rockets and cannons killing several terrorists and destroying their mobility and structures.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested suspected violent extremists/insurgents and foiled Fulani militias attack on locals in Mangu, Bokkos and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau during the week.

“They neutralised 11 insurgents, arrested 32 violent extremists, and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages.”

