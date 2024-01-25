Bandits kill two, abduct 29 in Katsina villages

Armed men suspected to be bandits killed two people and abducted 29 others in two communities of Batsari local government area of Katsina State on Tuesday.

The affected communities are Dan Alhaji and Yandaka villages which are separated by several kilometres.

Residents told journalists on Thursday the attackers stormed the villages in sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically in different directions.

The intervention of security operatives however saved the situation.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the attack.

He said: “Two people were killed and 29 others were abducted in two simultaneous incidents at Dan Alhaji and at Yandaka

“Our operatives are already there and we are on top of the situation.”

