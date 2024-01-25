News
Bandits kill two, abduct 29 in Katsina villages
Armed men suspected to be bandits killed two people and abducted 29 others in two communities of Batsari local government area of Katsina State on Tuesday.
The affected communities are Dan Alhaji and Yandaka villages which are separated by several kilometres.
Residents told journalists on Thursday the attackers stormed the villages in sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically in different directions.
The intervention of security operatives however saved the situation.
READ ALSO: Suspected bandits kill principal, abduct two women in Kaduna
The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the attack.
He said: “Two people were killed and 29 others were abducted in two simultaneous incidents at Dan Alhaji and at Yandaka
“Our operatives are already there and we are on top of the situation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...