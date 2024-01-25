Court vacates arrest order on EFCC chairman

Justice Abubakar Musa of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday vacated an arrest order on the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, for contempt.

The judge had earlier ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to arrest Olukoyede for disobeying a ruling directing EFCC operatives to vacate a property at Aso Drive in Abuja.

The commission, thereafter, approached the court to vacate the contempt order.

The anti-graft agency argued that its chairman was not aware of an order mandating the operatives to vacate the property and urged the judge to take another look at the order.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “Justice Abubakar Musa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday, January 25, 2024, vacated an earlier order of the court directing the Inspector-General of Police to arrest the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, for disobeying the ruling of the court directing operatives of the commission to vacate a property at Number 6, Aso Drive, Abuja.

“The judge upheld the submission of the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN). He (Oyedepo) prayed the court to vacate the contempt proceedings against the EFCC’s boss, assuring the judge that all the issues involved between the parties in the suit would be resolved. The defence counsel, Adeyemi Pitan, did not object to the submissions of Oyedepo.”

