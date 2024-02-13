Rep proposes bill seeking creation of three more states in S’West

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Osun State, has presented a bill to the House seeking the creation of three additional states in the South-West.

According to the bill addressed to the Clerk of the House and dated February 6, the Rep is seeking the creation of Oke-Ogun, Ijebu and Ife-Ijesa States respectively.

The draft bill titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)”, proposes that upon creation, Ijebu State will have nine local government areas with Ijebu Ode as its capital, while Ife-Ijesa State will be composed of 11 local councils, with Ile-Ife as its capital city.

The bill also proposes that Oke-Ogun State, with Iseyin as its proposed capital city, will comprise 12 local government areas.

In the letter addressed to the House Clerk, Oke said:

“I wish to forward the above mentioned bill to your office for further necessary legislative action to enable me to move same in our great Green Chamber, sir.

The South-West geopolitical zone is currently made up of six federating states, which are Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States and if Oke’s bill scales through, the region would have eight states, surpassing the North-Westvwhich currently has seven states and is the highest among the other regions.

