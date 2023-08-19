Traditional worship gets official recognition in Lagos, other S’West states with Isese Day

The popularity and official recognition of traditional worship is taking the centre stage as the Lagos State Government has joined other states in the South-West geopolitical zone to declare Monday, the 21th of August as Isese Day.

Isese Day is the day set aside yearly to celebrate traditional Yoruba religion, which adherents have over the years advocated for its official recognition and placed on the same pedestal with Christian and Muslim holidays.

The move by the Lagos State was announced in a statement by the Head of Service (HoS) in the state, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The statement reads: “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, 20th August, 2023.

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the state with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously declared Monday, 21st August, 2023, a work-free day for public servants in the state.

“Work will, therefore, resume on Tuesday, 22nd August at 8a.m. prompt.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined to take note of the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity.”

