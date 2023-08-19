BAUCHI: Civil Service Commission fires two senior staff of finance ministry for forgery, funds diversion

Having been found guilty of gross misconduct, forgery and diversion of public funds, two senior staff of the Bauchi State Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning have been dismissed from service.

The duo were dismissed by the State Civil Service Commission during its 18th plenary Session held on Tuesday, 15th August, 2023 at the Conference Hall of the Commission.

According to a press statement released on Friday by the Information Officer of the Commission,

Saleh Umar, during the deliberations on disciplinary cases, the two Officers were found guilty of forging documents that enabled them to divert the sum of N332,000 belonging to a former and deceased staff, Jibrin Adamu Zalanga of the Ministry.

He stated that the act contravenes section 327 of the Public Service Rules (PSR) and that they admitted to have committed the crime in their responses to the queries issued to them individually by the Ministry.

Unarmed noted that they were earlier arrested by the Police and arraigned before the State Chief Magistrate Court according to the relevant laws of the country.

On the other hand, the Commission has also during the session promoted 73 Officers and approved the conversion of 11 Officers during the routine activities in the plenary session.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs took the centre stage with 59 personnels promoted to various grades.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alh. Abubakar Usman Madakin Bunun Bauchi who presided over the sitting said that the issues of financial disciplinary cases have become worrisome to the Commission.

He therefore enjoined the civil servants in the state to fear God in the discharge of their official duties and further urged the workers to be mindful of the financial instructions in their day to day activities.

It could be recalled that recently, the Commission terminated the appointment of one Ibrahim Garba attached to the State pension board for a similar offence.

By Yemi Kanji

